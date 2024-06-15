General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,024 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $259,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after buying an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

