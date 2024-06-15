General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $155.12 and last traded at $155.50. Approximately 2,049,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,313,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.