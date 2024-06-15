Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Stock Position Boosted by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

