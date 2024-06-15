Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ opened at $23.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
