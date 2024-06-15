Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (GAINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 1st

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ opened at $23.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.