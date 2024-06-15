Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of GAINL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.
