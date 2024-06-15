Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
About Global Cord Blood
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.