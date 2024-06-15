Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,129 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Global X China Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $17.79 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

