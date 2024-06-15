Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Up 196.9% in May

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -2,163.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

