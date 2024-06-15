GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 9,138 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,935,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

