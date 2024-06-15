GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $1.95 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

