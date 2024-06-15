GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

