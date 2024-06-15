Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $14.26. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,947,066 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,656,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 21.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

