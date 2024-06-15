Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 25%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.10. 276,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average session volume of 22,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$21.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.
