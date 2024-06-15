Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 190.2% from the May 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Goodness Growth Price Performance
GDNSF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Goodness Growth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
About Goodness Growth
