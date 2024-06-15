GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Shares Up 0%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.86. 524,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 492,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 3.93% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

