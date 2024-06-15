Gregory Orenstein Sells 7,943 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $239,481.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30.

On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

