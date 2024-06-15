Gregory Orenstein Sells 7,943 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $239,481.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,110 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $156,519.30.
- On Monday, April 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 2,410 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $82,928.10.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
