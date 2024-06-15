Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Posts Earnings Results

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

Haivision Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.64 million, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.56. Haivision Systems has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.50.

Insider Transactions at Haivision Systems

In other Haivision Systems news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00. In related news, Director Miroslav Wicha purchased 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,007.00. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

