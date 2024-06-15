Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,671 ($34.01) and last traded at GBX 2,664 ($33.92), with a volume of 1738683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.92).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Get Halma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.88) to GBX 2,650 ($33.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Halma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,255.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,250.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.