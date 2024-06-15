Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 13.12 and last traded at 13.26. 245,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 203,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.32.

Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.79.

