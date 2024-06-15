Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green Buys 10,000 Shares

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) CEO James W. Green purchased 10,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,111,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 63,174 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

