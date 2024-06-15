Head-To-Head Comparison: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -8.33% -6.27% Hennessy Advisors 20.75% 5.90% 3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dundee and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and Hennessy Advisors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 11.65 -$28.75 million ($0.17) -5.15 Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 2.27 $4.77 million $0.68 10.46

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

