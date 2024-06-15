Head to Head Contrast: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -134.93% -120.67% -51.09% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outset Medical and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

This table compares Outset Medical and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $130.38 million 1.53 -$172.80 million ($3.38) -1.14 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 258.25 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Heyu Biological Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

