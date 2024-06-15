Head to Head Survey: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.61 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.36 Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.71 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -21.79

Profitability

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -40.36% 2.75% 0.79% Americold Realty Trust -12.17% -8.55% -3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out -75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

