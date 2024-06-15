Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

