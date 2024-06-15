Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

