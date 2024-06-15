Hexcel Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

