Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.39

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.39 and last traded at $87.17, with a volume of 235786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,861,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $3,172,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,685,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

