High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Purchases C$30,200.00 in Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lonn Bate purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HWO opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.01 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

