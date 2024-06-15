Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Highway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.