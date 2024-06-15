Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIMS. Guggenheim upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,373.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,291.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,188,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

