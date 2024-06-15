Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 0.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.57. 2,809,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,901,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,004 shares of company stock worth $16,188,821. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

