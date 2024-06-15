Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Chairman Matthew E. Rubel Acquires 14,493 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Holley Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Get Holley alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 70.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Holley in the first quarter worth $90,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.