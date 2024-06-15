HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $483.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.80. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

