Honda Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the typical daily volume of 578 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2,509.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 322,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,373,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HMC opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

