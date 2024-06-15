Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.75.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $211.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.