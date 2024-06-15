Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

HRZN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

