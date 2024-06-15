Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.



