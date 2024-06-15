Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Host Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts
In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
