Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Robin Stone Sellers Sells 1,459 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $147.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

