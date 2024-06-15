HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 4.8%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 168,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$110.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

