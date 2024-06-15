Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

