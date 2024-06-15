Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 1,189 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:H opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

