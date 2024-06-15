iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

