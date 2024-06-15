iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
IHRT stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
