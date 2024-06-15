Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO J Michael Dodson Sells 4,947 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on IMMR

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Immersion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 61,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immersion by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.