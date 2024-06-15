Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.07.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at C$88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.