ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $17.00. ING Groep shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 139,278 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

