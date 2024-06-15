INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 96,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 219,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

INNOVATE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INNOVATE

INNOVATE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INNOVATE by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 341,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.