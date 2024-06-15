INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 96,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 219,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
INNOVATE Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On INNOVATE
INNOVATE Company Profile
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
