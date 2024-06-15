Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Melanie Anne Little bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,860.00.

TSE:CVE opened at C$25.06 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

