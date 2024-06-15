Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Acquires 50,358 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $4.57 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FF shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

