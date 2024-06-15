Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) VP Purchases 299,993 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) VP Russell Kevin Klass bought 299,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,998.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000,050 shares in the company, valued at $320,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zomedica Stock Performance

Zomedica stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 143.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

About Zomedica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 1,585.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158,757 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zomedica by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 276,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

